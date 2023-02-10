Shocking New Couples, Yellowstone rumors + The Grammys and Bachelor Ep. 3 recap

Shop Local
By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls do a quick roundup of the top headlines going into the weekend (4:29-14:10) and go in-depth with some topics including the latest/shocking celebrity couples (14:10-31:50) and the Kevin Costner ‘Yellowstone’ departure rumors (31:50-39:04). Plus, catch their recap of The Grammys (39:04-59:11) and The Bachelor (59:11-1:08:42).

