Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Windy and Cooler Friday, Still Cool Saturday

By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front will arrive in the early morning hours of tonight from the Rockies. Windy, very dry conditions will result by dawn, and will last through the day Friday. Skies will be mostly clear. With light winds, temperatures will lower into the 30′s by dawn Saturday, and a few patches of frost may occur, especially on low ground that has a clear view of the sky.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating death on Amir Drive
Laredo Police investigating death on Amir Drive
Heavy Laredo Police presence in East Laredo neighborhood
Laredo Police investigating east Laredo residence after shots fired overnight
Laredo Police Officer passes away
Laredo Police Officers Association President passes away
Eddie Chapman
Man wanted for allegedly pulling gun on security guard at Laredo food park
Elderly man injured in RV fire in central Laredo
Elderly man injured in RV fire in central Laredo

Latest News

Cold morning then warming up.
Pleasant day
Pleasant day
Pleasant day
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Thursday, Cooler Rocky Mountain Air Friday
Morning showers come to an end with cooler conditions.
Windy day