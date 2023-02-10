Windy and Cooler Friday, Still Cool Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front will arrive in the early morning hours of tonight from the Rockies. Windy, very dry conditions will result by dawn, and will last through the day Friday. Skies will be mostly clear. With light winds, temperatures will lower into the 30′s by dawn Saturday, and a few patches of frost may occur, especially on low ground that has a clear view of the sky.

