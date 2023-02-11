Couples to renew their vows on Saturday during mass at San Augustine Cathedral

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Love is in the air or at least it will be on Saturday at the San Augustine Cathedral.

For the past 15 years, the Cathedral has invited married couples that have been married for more than 25 years to renew their vows.

A total of 55 couples who will take part in the mass will be celebrating their silver, gold or diamond anniversaries.

“Our blesses some medals and then they’re going to be getting a gift, the gift is a commemorative medal that signifies that milestone, whether it’s silver or gold and then we have those that are diamond recipients, which is over 55, so we’re very pleased,” said Martha Miller with the Diocese of Laredo.

The mass will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m.

