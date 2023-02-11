Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Couples to renew their vows on Saturday during mass at San Augustine Cathedral

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Love is in the air or at least it will be on Saturday at the San Augustine Cathedral.

For the past 15 years, the Cathedral has invited married couples that have been married for more than 25 years to renew their vows.

A total of 55 couples who will take part in the mass will be celebrating their silver, gold or diamond anniversaries.

“Our blesses some medals and then they’re going to be getting a gift, the gift is a commemorative medal that signifies that milestone, whether it’s silver or gold and then we have those that are diamond recipients, which is over 55, so we’re very pleased,” said Martha Miller with the Diocese of Laredo.

The mass will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy Laredo Police presence in East Laredo neighborhood
Laredo Police investigating east Laredo residence after shots fired overnight
Eddie Chapman
Man wanted for allegedly pulling gun on security guard at Laredo food park
Samuel Carreon-Ibarra, age 40
Man arrested after Laredo Police find, guns, ammunition and money inside home
Working injured after falling from height in east Laredo
Worker injured after falling from height in east Laredo
Laredo Police Officer Ramiro Paredes
Flags at half-staff to remember Laredo police officer Ramiro Paredes

Latest News

Couples to renew their vows on Saturday during mass at San Augustine Cathedral
Couples to renew their vows on Saturday during mass at San Augustine Cathedral
Laredo College offering tax filing assistance
Laredo College offering tax filing assistance
Laredo school districts announce guidelines for Valentine’s Day
Laredo school districts announce guidelines for Valentine’s Day
Laredo College offering tax filing assistance
Laredo College offering tax filing assistance