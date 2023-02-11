Laredo College offering tax filing assistance

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Tax filing season is officially underway but if you have not had a chance to file your taxes, there’s a program that’s lending a helping hand for free!

VITA is providing free tax filing at Laredo College.

The college will hold these sessions at both campuses for people or families with incomes of $66,000 or less.

According to Sandra Cortez with LC, these services require appointments, and you need to provide certain documentation.

“This is by appointment only, they will also take walking’s on how saturated their appointment list is,” said Cortez. They need to bring their ID’s, they need to bring their social security cards. If there is more than one person filing jointly, both of them need the information and also for their dependents.”

If you would like to learn more about filing your taxes or wish to set up an appointment, you can call 956-307-8138.

