Apparent brush fire in Concord Hills area

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An apparent brush fire is reported in east Laredo.

The fire happened on Sunday at around 2 p.m. in the Concord Hills area.

Officials with the Laredo Fire Department, and Laredo Police Department were at the scene.

Laredo Firefighters were seen putting the fires out.

No reports of any injuries at the moment.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.