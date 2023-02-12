Shop Local
Apparent brush fire in Concord Hills area

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An apparent brush fire is reported in east Laredo.

The fire happened on Sunday at around 2 p.m. in the Concord Hills area.

Officials with the Laredo Fire Department, and Laredo Police Department were at the scene.

Laredo Firefighters were seen putting the fires out.

No reports of any injuries at the moment.

