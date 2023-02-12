Laredo College to Restrict TikTok on Campus

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo College will now join the long list of Texas universities that are restricting TikTok after orders issued by the Texas Governor, Greg Abbott.

The order was initially issued back in December 2022.

In January 2023 Texas A&M International University began to follow the order by restricting students from using TikTok on the university’s wireless network.

Dr. “Minita” Ramirez, the President at Laredo College, said any student that wants to use TikTok will have to use their own cellphone data.

Dr. Ramirez also stated, “This is a serious matter, and we’re taking it very seriously. Our IT department is working diligently with the state to make sure that we comply with all of the restrictions. Our board of trustees is on board and everyone understands that this is not something we’re doing or taking lightly, because we are doing this because this is important.”

She believes this move will protect students, staff, and academic information.

