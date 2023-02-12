Member of the Paisa Prison Gang arrested in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A member of the Paisa Prison Gang is arrested in Laredo.

On February 4th Border Patrol Agents arrested five undocumented individuals. During processing records revealed one of them was Rene Hernandez-Zapata.

The 36-year-old Mexican citizen is a member of the Paisa Prison Gang. Records show Hernandez-Zapata also had previous felony convictions for human smuggling in Laredo.

