Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Member of the Paisa Prison Gang arrested in Laredo

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A member of the Paisa Prison Gang is arrested in Laredo.

On February 4th Border Patrol Agents arrested five undocumented individuals. During processing records revealed one of them was Rene Hernandez-Zapata.

The 36-year-old Mexican citizen is a member of the Paisa Prison Gang. Records show Hernandez-Zapata also had previous felony convictions for human smuggling in Laredo.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Carreon-Ibarra, age 40
Man arrested after Laredo Police find, guns, ammunition and money inside home
Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid
Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid
Laredo Police Officer Ramiro Paredes
Flags at half-staff to remember Laredo police officer Ramiro Paredes
Rollover accident in south Laredo
Rollover accident in south Laredo
Laredo Police search eight-liner business
Laredo law enforcement officers conducting search at eight-liner business

Latest News

Laredo College to Restrict TikTok on Campus
Laredo College to Restrict TikTok on Campus
Laredo College to Restrict TikTok on Campus
Laredo College to Restrict TikTok on Campus
Member of the Paisa Prison Gang arrested in Laredo
Member of the Paisa Prison Gang arrested in Laredo
Couples to renew their vows on Saturday during mass at San Augustine Cathedral
Couples to renew their vows on Saturday during mass at San Augustine Cathedral