Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Warming Weather Through Wednesday

By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warmer air is expanding north and east from Mexico. High thin clouds above our deep layer of very dry air will dim our view of the stars tonight, and will dim the sun at times during Monday. The warmest day of the week will be on Wednesday when air from the Mexican Plateau will reach the surface just to our west, and may have enough influence into our area for temperatures to reach close to 90F.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid
Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid
Samuel Carreon-Ibarra, age 40
Man arrested after Laredo Police find, guns, ammunition and money inside home
Rollover accident in south Laredo
Rollover accident in south Laredo
Laredo Police Officer Ramiro Paredes
Flags at half-staff to remember Laredo police officer Ramiro Paredes
Member of the Paisa Prison Gang arrested in Laredo
Member of the Paisa Prison Gang arrested in Laredo

Latest News

Elevated fire weather conditions. Colder Saturday morning.
Cooler and windy
Cooler and windy
Cooler and windy
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Windy and Cooler Friday, Still Cool Saturday
Cold morning then warming up.
Pleasant day