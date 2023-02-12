Warming Weather Through Wednesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warmer air is expanding north and east from Mexico. High thin clouds above our deep layer of very dry air will dim our view of the stars tonight, and will dim the sun at times during Monday. The warmest day of the week will be on Wednesday when air from the Mexican Plateau will reach the surface just to our west, and may have enough influence into our area for temperatures to reach close to 90F.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.