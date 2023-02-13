Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 for second Super Bowl victory in 4 years

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Philadelphia Eagles...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left after Patrick Mahomes broke off a 26-yard run on a gimpy ankle, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Mahomes limped off the field after aggravating a right ankle injury just before halftime, but returned to lead Kansas City to its second Super Bowl win in four years.

The NFL MVP also had a key run on his bum ankle in the Chiefs’ win over Cincinnati in the AFC championship game.

Kansas City benefited from a defensive holding call against Philadelphia on its final drive, allowing it to run out the clock before Butker’s kick. Jerick McKinnon had a clear path to the end zone but took a knee at the 1-yard line.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid
Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid
Samuel Carreon-Ibarra, age 40
Man arrested after Laredo Police find, guns, ammunition and money inside home
Vehicle fire on Santa Maria Ave.
Vehicle fire on Santa Maria Ave.
Rollover accident in south Laredo
Rollover accident in south Laredo
Member of the Paisa Prison Gang arrested in Laredo
Member of the Paisa Prison Gang arrested in Laredo

Latest News

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna, trio of anthems highlight Super Bowl’s star power
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) breaks away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive...
Eagles take Super Bowl lead behind 4th down conversions