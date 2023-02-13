Shop Local
Elderly resident crashes into light pole on Maher Ave.

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly resident crashes into a utility pole right in front of the Municipal Court building.

The accident happened on Monday at around noon 4610 Maher Ave.

Laredo Police and paramedics were seen assisting the driver, who was an elderly resident.

No word on the cause of the accident or what injuries the woman sustained.

