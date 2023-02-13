Elderly residents treated to Valentine’s Day celebration

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Valentine’s Day might be this Tuesday, but a group of Webb County residents were treated to an early celebration.

In honor of the season of love, many residents put on their dancing shoes and partied the day away.

On Monday morning, a Valentine’s Day celebration was organized by Webb County Precinct One Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez.

Many men and women from Rio Bravo were in attendance and noticeably had a good time.

Attendees got a chance to enjoy some music, food, door prizes and even a fashion show.

Antolina Lucio, one of the partygoers said we should express love every day.

“Love is compassionate, love is service, love gives it all and it doesn’t look for the bad. Everyday is day of the love, not just today but especially today and that’s why I’m here visiting my coworkers,” said Lucio.

Informational booths were lined up at the event to provide attendees important details on things like Medicare.

