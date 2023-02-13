Shop Local
Family and friends say final goodbye to Officer Ramiro Paredes

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The family and friends of a fallen police officer said their final goodbyes on Monday morning.

Officer Ramiro Paredes’ death was a tragedy that has brought the City of Laredo to a standstill.

On Monday his procession with full police escort made its way from San Martin de Porres Catholic Church to the LPD Headquarters.

There, LPD Officers stood at attention, demonstrating honor, unity, and brotherhood.

“This was something that was very sudden and unbelievable, because Ramiro was a very good friend of ours,” said Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar.

The Laredo Police Department has stated that they are continuing their investigation into officer Paredes’ death.

Last Wednesday, his body was found inside his home with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators say that the fatal injury was self-inflicted.

