Laredo Prodigy Sports invites youth to join flag football

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the big football game of the year has come and gone, there’s still plenty of opportunities for our youth to enjoy the sport of football, specifically flag football.

Laredo Prodigy Sports is a youth flag football league that is open to kids from 4-year-olds to 14-year-olds.

While football is known to be a very male dominant sport, this league is open to both boys and girls, so young women can get involved in the sport as well.

While the season starts in May, Laredo Prodigy Sports is hosting a special early registration event at the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo this Saturday.

On Feb. 18, University of Texas Longhorn Legend Vince Young will be available for a meet and greet event.

The first 50 attendees will get $50 off registration.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the Nike Store.

