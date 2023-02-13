Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo Prodigy Sports invites youth to join flag football

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the big football game of the year has come and gone, there’s still plenty of opportunities for our youth to enjoy the sport of football, specifically flag football.

Laredo Prodigy Sports is a youth flag football league that is open to kids from 4-year-olds to 14-year-olds.

While football is known to be a very male dominant sport, this league is open to both boys and girls, so young women can get involved in the sport as well.

While the season starts in May, Laredo Prodigy Sports is hosting a special early registration event at the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo this Saturday.

On Feb. 18, University of Texas Longhorn Legend Vince Young will be available for a meet and greet event.

The first 50 attendees will get $50 off registration.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the Nike Store.

For more information on the league, click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle fire on Santa Maria Ave.
Vehicle fire on Santa Maria Ave.
Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid
Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid
Member of the Paisa Prison Gang arrested in Laredo
Member of the Paisa Prison Gang arrested in Laredo
Samuel Carreon-Ibarra, age 40
Man arrested after Laredo Police find, guns, ammunition and money inside home
Increasing clouds
Warm and windy start to our week

Latest News

Man wanted for burglary of a building
Man wanted for burglary of a building
Elderly resident crashes into light pole on Maher Ave.
Elderly resident crashes into light pole on Maher Ave.
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Warming Weather Through Wednesday
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast