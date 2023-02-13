Shop Local
Laredo resident shares moments fire broke out in east Laredo

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several Laredoans’ Super Bowl parties were sidelined Sunday after a fire broke out in east Laredo.

Laredo Fire officials are looking into what caused a fire to break out near Lago del Valle and Brownwood Street.

Several fire units and Laredo Police officers were at the scene until the fire was put out.

One witness said several neighbors started to pour water on the fire before firefighters arrived; however, the fire continued to spread.

One neighbor said it was frightening to see how quickly the air filled up with smoke.

“We were all kind of panicked because it is a lot of bush area, it was a lot of wind and it kept getting bigger. I believe the house that was right by the fire was vacant. We tired calling the owners. We thought it was going down, but it kept spreading toward marble falls,” said Jasmine Sutton.

The Laredo Fire Department has not released an official report on this incident.

