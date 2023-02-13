Laredoans setting up for Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Every year, the Laredo and surroudning communities look forward to one of the WBCA’s biggest events, the, the Anheuser Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade.

Many eager residents have already started setting up their seats along San Bernardo.

Officials with the WBCA say there are still plenty of activities to enjoy during the course of the month.

“This is the time of year when you start seeing all the chairs on San Bernardo because they’re trying to get the best spot for this event,” said Rafael Martinez. “As always, we’re excited to invite all of laredo to come down. I believe, as of today, we have about 180 participants for the youth, and close to 200 for the saturday. So, it’s going to be a lot of fun! And laredo, come out and enjoy yourself, also, go and enjoy the rest of the festivities. This is just one out of the many we have offer laredo.”

An estimated 400,000 people both locals and tourists are expected to attend the festivities throughout the month of the Washington’s Birthday Celebration.

