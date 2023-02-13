LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for burglary of a building.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jose Isai Espinoza Jr., 24.

He is five feet, two inches, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eye.

His last known address is the 100 block of West Montgomery Street in Laredo.

If you have any information on Espinoza’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

You could be eligible for a cash reward.

