Opening of new Webb County Sheriff’s Office building delayed indefinitely

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office might need to wait a little longer before they move into their new building, that’s according to an architect close to the project.

On Monday morning, Webb County Commissioners discussed the status on the former H-E-B building in downtown Laredo that will soon house the sheriff’s office.

Ricardo Solis an architect with Able City said, while the project is about 80 percent complete, there is a slight delay due to electrical equipment, specifically the generator and transfer switch.

The center was initially supposed to be open by March of this year, but according to Solis, these challenges might delay the opening of the building.

“We’ve been getting some dates from the various providers, we hope to have equipment later this year,” said Solis. “Worst case scenario, it might be another year before we get the project done. We are working with all the suppliers and the vendors so we can cut back on the time frame so we can get this project done a lot sooner.”

Solis attributes the delays due to possible manufacturing or material supply issues.

The project for the new Webb County Sheriff’s Office Building was awarded in 2020 and construction began in 2021.

