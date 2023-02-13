Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Police stop U-Haul after report of pedestrians struck in NYC

Police stopped the truck near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan....
Police stopped the truck near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Details were not immediately available.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have stopped a U-Haul truck and detained the driver after reports that the vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in New York City on Monday.

The driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people, authorities said.

Police stopped the truck near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Details were not immediately available.

The incident coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people in 2017 by mowing them down with a truck.

It was not clear whether the two events were related.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle fire on Santa Maria Ave.
Vehicle fire on Santa Maria Ave.
Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid
Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid
Member of the Paisa Prison Gang arrested in Laredo
Member of the Paisa Prison Gang arrested in Laredo
Apparent brush fire in Concord Hills area
Apparent brush fire in Concord Hills area
Samuel Carreon-Ibarra, age 40
Man arrested after Laredo Police find, guns, ammunition and money inside home

Latest News

FILE -Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers =1...
Chiefs’ backup QB announces retirement following Super Bowl win
FILE - Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner is shown in the dugout before a spring training...
Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner dies at 97
Emergency workers in Turkey rescue a man from rubble 167 hours after being buried in Turkey's...
Turkey earthquake survivors seek hot meals as rescues wane
FILE - People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory...
5 years after Parkland, families cope through good works