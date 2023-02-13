Shop Local
Warm and windy start to our week

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning crazy weather this week, temperatures warming up then cooling down . In the upper 50s this morning, windy conditions gust as high as 30mph through out the day.

Partly sunny and warm temps are expected to increase into the 70s this afternoon , a high of 79.

Tonight will be mostly cloud, meaning that it wont allow for the heat of the day to escape into space , a low of 59 with a continuation of windy conditions.

Valentine’s day warm and mostly sunny a high of 84 with breezy conditions gust as high as 21mph.

Hot temperatures are anticipated by the middle of the week in the upper 80s near the 90 for South Texas.

Then a cold front will sweep across the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning leaving behind drier air and wind speed, that may lead to elevated fire weather Thursday afternoon.

Cooler by the end of the week high in the low 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Have a great day.

