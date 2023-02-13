Shop Local
Webb County to create sexual assault response team

By Karol Garcia
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners have decided to move forward with creating a sexual abuse response team.

The decision comes after a state lawmaker merged the push to create a statewide infrastructure of resources, awareness, and coordination to address sex crimes at the local level.

According to figures from the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), in the United States, sexual abuse is committed every 68 seconds.

An alarming figure for many including Judge Tano Tijerina, who thinks that this is a commonly committed crime.

“It is something that we are going to have to bring in the numbers, everybody from 18 yeas and older men and women who has been sexually abused which we know it happens on a daily basis unfortunately,” said Judge Tijerina. “But this is something and all this numbers that all this number are going to be sent to the governors office on a daily basis. Just a coordination of making sure that nothing falls to the cracks and how they respond is very very important. I am very grateful for this and it is a opportunity for me to look into this a little bit deeper. Because it is a problem.”

TAMIU Police Chief Cordelia Pérez was appointed as team coordinator.

