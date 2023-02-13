Webb County Southern Health Center to provide medical services to county residents

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Some much needed help is coming for residents who live in south Webb County.

The recent Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the gaps and needs in our community when it comes to health services.

Residents of south of Webb County say they struggle even more than those who live in other parts of the county.

Webb County Commissioner for Precinct One Jesse Gonzalez said providing better medical attention is urgent which led him to propose the Webb County Southern Public Health Center.

The center will be bigger than 10,000 square feet and will provide services such as testing, physical screenings as well as other free services.

The single-story building will also be solar panel ready to leave room for more improvements in the future.

According to Commissioner Gonzalez, this funding provided by a federal grant of 4.6 million dollars that has a deadline of September 2024.

Gonzalez said he plans to work fast to have the center ready up and running by 2024.

Coming up on our later newscasts we hear from a Rio Bravo resident on the struggles many go through to receive medical attention in the colonias.

The health center will be on Highway 83 and is set to break ground in the next couple of weeks.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.