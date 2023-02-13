Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County Southern Health Center to provide medical services to county residents

Webb County Southern Health Center to provide medical services to county residents
Webb County Southern Health Center to provide medical services to county residents(KGNS)
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Some much needed help is coming for residents who live in south Webb County.

The recent Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the gaps and needs in our community when it comes to health services.

Residents of south of Webb County say they struggle even more than those who live in other parts of the county.

Webb County Commissioner for Precinct One Jesse Gonzalez said providing better medical attention is urgent which led him to propose the Webb County Southern Public Health Center.

The center will be bigger than 10,000 square feet and will provide services such as testing, physical screenings as well as other free services.

The single-story building will also be solar panel ready to leave room for more improvements in the future.

According to Commissioner Gonzalez, this funding provided by a federal grant of 4.6 million dollars that has a deadline of September 2024.

Gonzalez said he plans to work fast to have the center ready up and running by 2024.

Coming up on our later newscasts we hear from a Rio Bravo resident on the struggles many go through to receive medical attention in the colonias.

The health center will be on Highway 83 and is set to break ground in the next couple of weeks.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle fire on Santa Maria Ave.
Vehicle fire on Santa Maria Ave.
Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid
Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid
Member of the Paisa Prison Gang arrested in Laredo
Member of the Paisa Prison Gang arrested in Laredo
Samuel Carreon-Ibarra, age 40
Man arrested after Laredo Police find, guns, ammunition and money inside home
Increasing clouds
Warm and windy start to our week

Latest News

Laredoans setting up for Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade
Laredoans setting up for Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade
Webb County to create sexual assault response team
Laredo Airport receives $2.6 million for expansion project
Laredo Airport receives $2.6 million for expansion project
Laredo International Airport
Laredo Airport receives $2.6 million for expansion project
Webb County to create sexual assault response team
Webb County to create sexual assault response team