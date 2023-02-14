17 migrants found in human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly 20 people were found in an alleged human smuggling attempt.

It happened on Sunday, February 5 when troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Border Patrol came across a tractor-trailer in northwest Laredo.

Upon inspection, 17 people were found hidden inside. The driver, 55-year-old Hugo Cesar Saavedra of Zapata, Texas was arrested and charged with human smuggling. He also had an active warrant from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for DWI.

The migrants were taken in for processing.

