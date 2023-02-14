Buenos Dias Adult Daycare celebrates Valentine’s Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The power of love was felt at a local adult day care center on Tuesday morning.

Red, white, and pink filled “Buenos Dias Adult Daycare” as caregivers and participants celebrated Valentine’s Day.

This year organizers planned several fun activities including a dance, activities and of course they were treated to some sweet treats.

Local resident Maria Josefina Deleon said she loves Valentine’s Day because it holds a special meaning to her.

“Well for me its really happy because I have a daughter and it is her birthday today and I like Valentines and I like all my friends,” said Deleon.

Deleon adds that the season of love should be celebrated every day not just on Valentine’s Day.

