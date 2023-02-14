Crime Victims Program teaches students about the red flags of an abusive relationship

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Although Valentine’s Day is about celebrating relationships and loved ones, teachers and staff at Antonio Gonzalez Middle School wanted to make sure that students are prepared to identify abusive situations.

Norma Garcia from the Crime Victims Program at the Laredo Police Department spoke to the students about some of the signs of violence to look out for.

According to Garcia, although education starts at home, sometimes behaviors are normalized, which is why it’s important to teach them about these issues at school.

“They don’t know that they’re being victims of crime. They think that this behavior is okay,” said Garcia. “My boyfriend, my girlfriend pushes me, or checks my phone, controls me as far as what I can wear, who I can hang out with. And oh, they think it’s cute. They think it’s because ‘he or she loves me’. But they don’t know that that’s actually abusive behavior.”

Since Laredo is a border town, Garcia said that many of these cases go unreported due to threats of deportation or victims thinking coming forward will get them into more trouble.

Garcia assures the community that the Crime Victims Program is available to help those in need.

According to Garcia, 1.5 million high school students experience teen dating violence nationwide.

