Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Crime Victims Program teaches students about the red flags of an abusive relationship

Crime Victims Program teaches students about the red flags of an abusive relationship
Crime Victims Program teaches students about the red flags of an abusive relationship(KGNS)
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Although Valentine’s Day is about celebrating relationships and loved ones, teachers and staff at Antonio Gonzalez Middle School wanted to make sure that students are prepared to identify abusive situations.

Norma Garcia from the Crime Victims Program at the Laredo Police Department spoke to the students about some of the signs of violence to look out for.

According to Garcia, although education starts at home, sometimes behaviors are normalized, which is why it’s important to teach them about these issues at school.

“They don’t know that they’re being victims of crime. They think that this behavior is okay,” said Garcia. “My boyfriend, my girlfriend pushes me, or checks my phone, controls me as far as what I can wear, who I can hang out with. And oh, they think it’s cute. They think it’s because ‘he or she loves me’. But they don’t know that that’s actually abusive behavior.”

Since Laredo is a border town, Garcia said that many of these cases go unreported due to threats of deportation or victims thinking coming forward will get them into more trouble.

Garcia assures the community that the Crime Victims Program is available to help those in need.

According to Garcia, 1.5 million high school students experience teen dating violence nationwide.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Increasing clouds
Warm and windy start to our week
Family and friends say final goodbye to Officer Ramiro Paredes
Family and friends say final goodbye to Officer Ramiro Paredes
Elderly resident crashes into light pole on Maher Ave.
Elderly resident crashes into light pole on Maher Ave.
Laredoans setting up for Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade
Laredoans setting up for Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade
Man wanted for burglary of a building
Man wanted for burglary of a building

Latest News

Raising awareness of teen dating violence and prevention
Raising awareness of teen dating violence and prevention
Human smuggler faces up to life for three deaths in Laredo
Human smuggler faces up to life for three deaths in Laredo
Webb County Commissioners approve clean-up for Precinct 1
Webb County Commissioners approve clean-up for Precinct 1
Early College High School teacher named KGNS’ Teacher of the Month