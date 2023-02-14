District Attorney Alaniz holds press conference on District Two Election

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb and Zapata County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz is speaking out about the potential consequences of those who allegedly voted illegally in the race for City Council District Two.

On Tuesday afternoon, Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz held a press conference to discuss the recent election for Laredo City Council District Two and how the results were overturned by a visiting judge.

This decision came after Ricardo Rangel filed a lawsuit against Daisy Campos alleging that the people who voted for her did not live in District Two.

During the press conference, Alaniz said, that the race was overturned because the judge found that illegal votes were cast, at least 15 people including Laredo Police officers cast illegal votes.

After reviewing the court’s findings, Alaniz concluded that this case must be investigated for any and all criminal violations due to the fact that it involved four Laredo Police Officers.

Alaniz said that the case will be handled by the Election Integrity Division of the Attorney Generals Office.

“My hope is that the people in this county understand that if they are going to commit voter fraud, be prepared to deal with the consequences,” said Alaniz.

