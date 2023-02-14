Early College High School teacher named KGNS’ Teacher of the Month

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A surprise classroom visit left one LISD teacher stunned Tuesday morning.

Effie Maldonado, a computer, and technology educator at Garcia Early College High School was not expecting the group to walk into her classroom but that’s exactly what happens when you are named KGNS’ Teacher of the Month.

Ms. Maldonado received an overwhelming number of nominations from students and colleagues.

Each nomination stated that Ms. Maldonado empowers her students to become tech masters and provides them with the tools to become useful in today’s workforce.

“What I teach is really like to help them out in the real-life world and in what they need, learning skills, technology skills for TAMIU classes and so just them coming back to me and saying you probably didn’t think I was paying attention right away, but I needed this stuff and I know how to do it now,” said Maldonado.

The ‘KGNS Teacher of the Month’ program recognizes two teachers each month.

