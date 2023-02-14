Human smuggler faces up to life for three deaths in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A federal judge sentenced a Laredo man to more than 21 years in prison this week for the death of three people.

In May 2022, Abraham Ahumada pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport undocumented people resulting in death.

In 2021, Ahumada drove down U.S. Highway 83. Law enforcement attempted to pull him over. He did not yield and instead accelerated above the speed limit. He disregarded a red light during the chase and crashed with a passenger vehicle crossing an intersection.

The crash resulted in three deaths and three children suffered bodily injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This week, the judge ordered Ahumada to serve 262 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release and pay around $4,000 in restitution.

