Judge Oscar Hale, Jr. hosts ‘Court in Schools’

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Students are getting a closer look at their fate if they choose to make the wrong decisions.

On Friday, February 10, 406 District Court Judge Oscar Hale, Jr. visited Harmony School of Excellence.

The judge spoke with high school students about the consequences of using drugs and brought a mock trial so students could also see what it’s like to go to court and be sentenced.

Judge Hale said, “we have sentencings for defendants who have been arrested and convicted for drug charges. Today will be the sentencing. It will be here in the gym in the presence of the students. After the individuals get sentenced, we will be able to address the students and talk to them about the dangers and consequences of drugs.”

Judge Hale has been taking his lessons to students in schools since 2010.

