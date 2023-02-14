Laredo Airport receives $2.6 million for expansion project

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo International Airport received over two million dollars in federal funds for upgrades.

The project received $2.5 million dollars of federal funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Fund with council contributing a five percent local match of more than $130,000 for the project.

According to Laredo Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez, bringing funds to the airport has been a result of constant work and communication with federal leaders.

“Thanks to the federal government and the FAA, we’ve been blessed with a lot of this funding. All together last year we were able to bring around 19 million dollars to the airport,” said Sanchez.

According to Sanchez, a total of 55 million dollars have gone into the expansion project for the airport.

