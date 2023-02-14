Shop Local
Laredo couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Many people came together on Valentine’s Day to say their “I do”'s.

Throughout the day, couples lined up at the offices of Judge Oscar Liendo and Judge Juan Paz to get married. Many of the couples say they have been waiting to get hitched before the pandemic but had to put their plans on hold because of it.

Many happy couples said they are ready to start their lives together. Newlywed Nayeli Moreno said, “we have 10 years. Recently, he gave me the ring and we decided to get married today.”

Another newlywed, Angel Villarreal, Jr., shared “I said, ‘you know what? I’m going to do it. It’s time.’ We’ve been together for so long. We’re ready for it. We love each other. Let’s take it to the next journey. I picked February 14th, the best day of love. It’s something we’re going to cherish for the rest of our lives.”

Congratulations to all the newlyweds.

