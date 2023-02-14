Laredo Fire Department on standby for a new grant by FEMA

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, February 6, city council gave the Laredo Fire Department the green light to apply for a grant to FEMA that would help purchase a new aerial truck. The truck would allow them to reach tall buildings or roofs in case of a fire.

Ricardo Oliva, Jr. with the fire department said if the grant is approved, the city will cover the rest of the costs. “These aerial ladders are a huge resource, and we do have one per district, currently. The one that we do have manning in one of the districts is a little bit more mature than the other ones, so that would allow us to apply for the grant,” Oliva said.

He added that more funding was requested from the Emergency Department for wellness screenings.

