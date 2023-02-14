Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo Fire Department on standby for a new grant by FEMA

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, February 6, city council gave the Laredo Fire Department the green light to apply for a grant to FEMA that would help purchase a new aerial truck. The truck would allow them to reach tall buildings or roofs in case of a fire.

Ricardo Oliva, Jr. with the fire department said if the grant is approved, the city will cover the rest of the costs. “These aerial ladders are a huge resource, and we do have one per district, currently. The one that we do have manning in one of the districts is a little bit more mature than the other ones, so that would allow us to apply for the grant,” Oliva said.

He added that more funding was requested from the Emergency Department for wellness screenings.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Increasing clouds
Warm and windy start to our week
Family and friends say final goodbye to Officer Ramiro Paredes
Family and friends say final goodbye to Officer Ramiro Paredes
Elderly resident crashes into light pole on Maher Ave.
Elderly resident crashes into light pole on Maher Ave.
Laredoans setting up for Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade
Laredoans setting up for Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade
Man wanted for burglary of a building
Man wanted for burglary of a building

Latest News

Judge Oscar Hale, Jr. hosts 'Court in Schools'
Judge Oscar Hale, Jr. hosts ‘Court in Schools’
Smiles from Heaven to hold annual Superhero 5K Run
Smiles from Heaven to hold annual Superhero 5K Run
17 migrants found in human smuggling attempt
17 migrants found in human smuggling attempt
McDonald’s Laredo launches ‘Share the Love’ campaign
McDonald’s Laredo launches ‘Share the Love’ campaign