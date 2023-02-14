Laredo flower shop flourishes on Valentine’s Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Florists in Laredo have been gearing up days on end for their busiest day of the year.

Employees at Narvaez Flower Shop started their Valentine’s Day at 6 a.m. to meet the demands of flower orders.

Employees say that many customers order two or three weeks before to make sure that their orders are ready for delivery or pick up on Valentine’s Day.

Veronica Valdez with Narvaez Flower Shop says that while the day means big business for flower shops, but for those who celebrate the day, it means so much more.

“Well for us its business you know and it’s really good, but for the community I’m assuming it’s a lot of love you know that they need to give, friendship, love, Valentine’s Galentine’s and just because. Its’ really good for the community,” said Valdez.

After experiencing some issues due to weather and damaged goods last year, Valdez says that this year things have been going according to plan.

Narvaez Flower shop has been in business for 30 years.

