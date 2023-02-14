McDonald’s Laredo launches ‘Share the Love’ campaign

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This month, McDonald’s restaurants all over south and central Texas are raising funds to support local Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC)

The McDonald’s Share the Love campaign has been extended to the end of the month and of course, the restaurants in Laredo are taking part in the cause.

The Ronald McDonald’s House is a home away from home for those who need to travel for medical care for a child who is sick or injured.

Whenever a child needs to be hospitalized for a long period of time, the RMHC provides a place where parents and family members can stay.

In an effort to continue to provide this service to families in need, McDonald’s is collecting funds to help fund the program.

If you would like to help contribute to this worthy cause, all you need to do is stop by a McDonald’s in south Texas and purchase a Share the Love House.

McDonald’s is selling them at $1, $3 or $5 increments.

You can also round up your order and the extra change will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.