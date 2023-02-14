Raising awareness of teen dating violence and prevention

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Webb County teamed up with the city of Laredo and other nonprofit organizations to raise awareness of teen violence.

On Tuesday morning, February 14, they held a proclamation and wore orange to raise awareness about it. The city and county said there are several resources available in town for victims of relationship violence like Casa Misercordia. The organization said there are signs to look out for if you are a victim of it. Thelma Arambula with Casa de Misericordia said, “I would say especially if they are starting to withdraw, if you notice that your child is not spending as much time as their friends or with their family, if they’re a little bit different, more reserved, we want to talk to them and ask them what’s going on. You can say, ‘I’ve noticed that you don’t hang with your friends anymore’ or ‘you don’t play your sports anymore.’ Whatever they were always doing and you notice a difference, that’s one sign.”

If you need someone to talk to, Casa Misercordia is available to help. Their number is (956) 712-9591 or you can click here for resources from a Texas-based organization that provides text and chat services for anyone experiencing relationship violence.

