Smiles from Heaven to hold annual Superhero 5K Run

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization in Laredo is inviting all heroes to put your capes and super hero costumes on to help put smiles on children’s faces.

Smiles from Heaven was founded in 2019 with the mission to help children who have been affected by cancer as well as their family members.

Ray Sanchez and his family decided to form this group in honor of his late daughter, Bella Sanchez aka Bella Strong who was diagnosed with leukemia and lost her battle in 2019.

To help other families in Laredo who have children who have been diagnosed with cancer, Ray decided to form Smiles from Heaven to help those families and also put smiles of the faces of children.

Smiles from Heaven is inviting the community to lace up your shoes and capes for its upcoming Super Hero 5K Run and Walk.

During the event, the kids and runners dress up as their favorite super hero as they make their way to the finish line.

The event will take place on Saturday, March, 25 at 8 a.m. at North Central Park.

The cost is $25 for runner and $15 for walker or student.

All of the proceeds from the even will go to Smiles from Heaven.

