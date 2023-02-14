Townhall event in El Cenizo, Rio Bravo regarding border wall construction

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border officials and local residents will host emergency town halls in Rio Bravo, Texas and El Cenizo, Texas. They say they reject Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s effort to resurrect the border wall.

They say it’s to alert local residents of the alleged harm the border wall construction presents to their communities.

In May 2021, Governor Abbott issued a disaster declaration at a press conference in Fort Worth, Texas. He announced that the state would set aside hundreds of millions of dollars in state funds to help build the wall. Federal lawmakers have said making parts of the Texas border wall along the river would cost at least 26-point-5 million dollars per mile.

Tricia Cortez, the executive director of the Rio Grande International Studies Center, said, ”Here on the border, we’re tired of being treated like second-class citizens, of the state not listening to us, thinking they can come into our community and make something so destructive that’s going to benefit out-of-town contractors financially and really hurt property owners here.”

The town halls are set for Wednesday, February 15 in El Cenizo at the Lamar Bruni Vergara public library at 7 p.m. On Monday, February 20, Rio Bravo will have its town hall at the Rio Bravo City Hall on Centeno Lane also at 7 p.m.

The town halls are organized by El Cenizo Mayor Carina Hernandez, Rio Bravo interim Mayor Amanda Aguero, Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez, and members of the No Border Wall Laredo Coalition.

