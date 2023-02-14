A warm Valentine’s Day

Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning were in the low 60s with some clouds but not enough to cover the sun.

A pacific front will move across the region this morning but it’s not going to drop temps .

The front will leave behind breezy conditions with winds decreasing in the afternoon.

Today warm and mostly sunny expected to reach a high of 84 .

Tonight a low of 59 with the return of southeasterly winds, slight increasing dew points.

Summer feeling tomorrow for most of South Texas highs in the upper 80s or near 90 .

The change comes Wednesday night into Thursday morning a cold front will sweep across South Texas ‚bringing drier conditions, windy, and also a drop in temperatures .

On Saturday morning will start of in the 40s with cloudy skies then temps will warm as we head into the afternoon hours.

Have a great day and Happy Valentine’s Day.

