Warmer Through Wednesday

By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warm, drier air will expand north into south Texas during Tuesday. Temperatures will reach above 80F. Very warm air from the Mexican Plateau will influence our weather during Wednesday with temperatures possibly reaching 90, or at least close to it. Cooler 60′s will follow from the Rockies during Thursday. The cooler weather will last through Saturday. It will be rising from the 40′s as the big parade begins on Saturday, and warm into the 60′s by parade end.

