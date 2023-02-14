Shop Local
Webb County Commissioners approve clean-up for Precinct 1
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - For those living in south Webb County, a clean-up campaign is set to start in late March for everyone in that area.

On Monday, February 13, Webb County Commissioners Court approved the clean-up campaign that takes place on a yearly basis. Jesse Gonzalez, the commissioner for Precinct 1, said it will get underway in the last two weeks of March. There will be a brief break for the Easter holiday and then the clean-up will resume the last two weeks of April in the Mangana-Hein and La Presa area.

Gonzalez said they will not be collecting tires this year. ”We received a very good state grant where we’re going to have monies to accumulate a lot of tires. This is going to be able to be spent until June. In June, we’re going to go back out and collect nothing but tires.”

The program asks people to take their trash to a designated site. If a resident is homebound, the Precinct 1 office will pick up trash from the resident’s home.

