All Elite Wrestling to take place at Sames Auto Arena
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - All Elite Wrestling is going to the mat at the Sames Auto Arena Wednesday night.
According to AEW Superstar Thunder Rosa, the event is a night full of action.
For those who have never been to an AEW show, the wrestling event offers an alternative to mainstream wrestling with a roster of world class talent.
The event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.
Bell time is exactly at 6 p.m.
For more information on tickets, click here.
