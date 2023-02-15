All Elite Wrestling to take place at Sames Auto Arena

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - All Elite Wrestling is going to the mat at the Sames Auto Arena Wednesday night.

According to AEW Superstar Thunder Rosa, the event is a night full of action.

For those who have never been to an AEW show, the wrestling event offers an alternative to mainstream wrestling with a roster of world class talent.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

Bell time is exactly at 6 p.m.

