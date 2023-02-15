City of Laredo and Webb County leaders react to District Two investigation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, the District Attorney for Webb and Zapata County, Isidro Alaniz announced that a criminal investigation is underway by the Texas Attorney General after 15 people allegedly voted illegally in the race for Laredo City Council District Two.

As the investigation continues, City of Laredo and Webb County officials are sharing their thoughts on the matter.

After visiting Judge Susan Reed overturned the results of the district two race, the judge declared Ricardo Rangel Jr. the winner of the election, a decision that remains on appeal; however, it was how she came to that ruling that spawned a criminal probe.

Judge Reed decided that 15 votes were cast illegally which is why the District Attorney’s Office is saying an investigation is needed.

After the district attorney received an anonymous complaint of alleged voter fraud.

KGNS reached out to city and county leaders to see their thoughts on the matter.

In a statement, Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina said, “As your county judge, I respect and will allow this legal matter to run its course. Legal matters will be handled by the law enforcement authorities assigned to this case.”

Laredo City Councilmembers like Vanessa Perez said, after the District Attorney’s recent comments, people could lose trust in the voting process.

“The laws are only as good as their enforcements, so if they felt that there was a need to initiate an investigation then we should support that. I believe voter fraud is something that voters support and that is something that we need to make sure that people are voting and following the laws that are in place,” said Perez.

KGNS reported on Tuesday that lawyers and investigators with the Attorney General’s Office will be heading to Webb County to review evidence and interview people.

Although Daisy Campos is also involved in this investigation, this is completely different from her civil case.

