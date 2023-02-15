Shop Local
Desert Heat Wednesday, Cool Rocky Mountain Air Follows

By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of humid gulf air will return around midnight. Some low clouds are possible toward dawn. Desert air will return during Wednesday with temperatures perhaps reaching 90F. A large cool airmass from the Rockies will arrive before dawn Thursday. Parade day will be dry, high thin clouds will be in our skies, temperatures will be in the 40′s at parade beginning, the low 60′s by the end of the parade.

Family and friends say final goodbye to Officer Ramiro Paredes
Elderly resident crashes into light pole on Maher Ave.
Laredoans setting up for Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade
A warm Valentine’s Day
