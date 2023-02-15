Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

George Washington Middle School students meet All Elite Wrestlers(KGNS)
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A professional wrestling group visited students in Laredo to spread awareness on a very important topic.

On Wednesday, February 15, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) visited George Washington Middle School to have an important talk about mental health, goal setting, and hard work. The event was only for students that meet the PBIS expectations which are Positive Behavioral Intentions and Supports. Jennifer Blanco, the assistant principal at George Washington Middle School, said, “We wanted to be able to reward those students by having them come to this rally and get to meet with these AEW wrestlers.”

Some of the students and their families will have the opportunity to attend this evening’s wrestling event at the Sames Auto Arena.

