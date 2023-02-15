Shop Local
Gilbert Aguilar Jr. appointed as UISD Board member for District 1

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new community member is joining the United ISD Board of Trustees.

UISD announced Gilbert Aguilar Jr. was appointed and sworn in to represent district one.

Aguilar, who has been the Mayor of Rio Bravo over the past three years resigned that position to take on this new role.

The position on the board was left vacant after Ricardo Molina Sr. passed away back in December.

