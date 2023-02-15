Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Good Samaritan alerts neighbors to house fire, helps pull woman to safety

Authorities say a good Samaritan helped pull a woman from a house fire in Alaska. (Source: KTUU)
By Lex Yelverton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A woman in Alaska is credited with saving another woman’s life in a house fire.

Katie Hickman told KTUU that she was driving in an East Anchorage neighborhood on Tuesday to pick up a donated item when she spotted a home on fire.

Hickman said, once she saw the flames, she rushed over.

“I just went straight to the house. I opened the door and tried to go in, but the smoke was already waist-high,” Hickman said.

According to Hickman, she stayed at the house to check if there was anyone inside.

“I just start banging on the floor saying, ‘Is anybody here? Call out,’” Hickman said. “And after about 10 or 20 seconds I heard a voice.”

Hickman said she told the person to follow her commands and was able to grab their feet once she saw them.

With help from a couple of neighbors, Hickman said they dragged the woman out of the home.

Firefighters then arrived at the scene and paramedics reportedly took over.

Hickman said the fire victim had hair that was burnt and a darkened face from the smoke.

“She definitely had some trouble breathing. She had to have been in there for quite a bit. Maybe I even woke her up? I don’t know,” Hickman said.

Authorities said the woman from the house was taken to a hospital. Hickman said she initially refused medical treatment, even though she did inhale some smoke and has asthma.

Along with the woman who was inside, a dog was rescued too.

“I knew she had a pet, and her dog was saved,” Hickman said.

The good Samaritan said she was happy to be able to help and just happened to be in the area searching for a person who was giving away a free cat tunnel.

“So, a cat tunnel saved a person’s life is my way of seeing it,” she said.

Hickman thanked the neighbors who helped her rescue the woman as well as the responding firefighters and emergency personnel.

The Anchorage Fire Department did not immediately identify the woman rescued but said she was the only person who suffered injuries in the blaze.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb and Zapata County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz is speaking out about the race for City...
District 2 race to be investigated by Texas Attorney General’s Office
Laredo couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day
Laredo couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day
Human smuggler faces up to life for three deaths in Laredo
Human smuggler faces up to life for three deaths in Laredo
Increasing clouds
Warm and windy start to our week
17 migrants found in human smuggling attempt
17 migrants found in human smuggling attempt

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks about his beliefs on parenting rights Wednesday, Feb....
Pence will take subpoena fight to Supreme Court if necessary
FILE - Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
Texas prosecutor drops domestic violence case against Chris Beard
Theresa Lee and her two children found themselves trapped inside a Famous Footwear store last...
Pregnant woman spends birthday with her kids trapped in mall with knife-wielding suspect
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo supermarket massacre