KGNS News member wins second place during Jalapeno Eating Contest

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s an annual WBCA event that many take part in but only a few walk away with the top prize.

The annual Jalapeno eating contest took place on Wednesday morning at the El Metro Park & Ride.

Many familiar faces took the stage as they challenged themselves to eat as many jalapenos as possible.

KGNS’ Chief Meteorologist Richard Heatwave Berler was the timekeeper.

Contestants had five minutes to eat as many jalapenos as they can to see whoever can eat the most in that time.

After eating 36 jalapenos Nataniel Barrientos won first place and after eating 21 jalapenos KGNS’ very own videographer, Ruben Carranza won second place and in third place Tania Michaels won with 14 jalapenos.

Congratulations to all!

