Laredo Health Department launches Texas mother-friendly worksite initiative

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - According to health experts, breast milk decreases the risk of obesity, diabetes, asthma and cancers for both newborns and new mothers.

In an effort to allow breastfeeding moms to continue to provide nutrition to their babies, the Laredo Health Department has conducted its Texas Mother Friendly worksite initiative.

The initiative that aims to encourage workers to support mothers who are breastfeeding by providing them with a safe space to either breastfeed or pump milk.

Currently, the health department has designated several offices within Laredo and Webb County.

According to Christina Duarte with the health department, the goal is to encourage other entities and businesses to adopt the same practices.

“It’s important because as we know, moms are worried about coming back to work and not being able to continue on their breastfeeding journey and so we want to be able to provide that support to this mother and her family,” said Duarte.

If you have a business and are interested in providing this kind of service, officials say all you need is access to a private location, flexible work schedules, a clean water source nearby, and hygienic storage options to store breast milk.

