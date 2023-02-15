Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department

Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department
Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A station wide email sent to the Laredo Police Department is under investigation.

According to the e-mail, the explicit contents names an employee of the Laredo Police Department.

The department is saying the contents of it falls under harassment.

Several members of the police department received that email.

As of Wednesday morning, authorities say there is now an internal investigation on the message and possibly criminal charges can come out of it.

“They are going to see where the email come from, if they do end up finding out who this person is maybe they can face charges,” said Laredo Police Department Public Information Officer Jose Espinoza.

“We don’t know where it came from, currently it’s an investigation that is being investigated. There’s not much we can say because it’s a criminal investigation going on.”

According to the police department, cyberbullying is bullying and harassment by using technology.

This includes trolling, mobbing, stalking, grooming or any form of abuse online.

To report cyberbullying you can call 1-800-273-8255.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb and Zapata County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz is speaking out about the race for City...
District 2 race to be investigated by Texas Attorney General’s Office
Laredo couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day
Laredo couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day
Human smuggler faces up to life for three deaths in Laredo
Human smuggler faces up to life for three deaths in Laredo
Increasing clouds
Warm and windy start to our week
17 migrants found in human smuggling attempt
17 migrants found in human smuggling attempt

Latest News

File photo: Abrazo Ceremony
Traffic at Bridge 2 to be halted for WBCA Abrazo Ceremony on Saturday
Webb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team finds drugs, weapons and ammunition inside south Laredo home
Webb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team finds drugs, weapons and ammunition inside south Laredo...
Drugs, weapons found in hidden compartment at south Laredo home, according to criminal complaint
KGNS News member wins second place during Jalapeno Eating Contest
KGNS News member wins second place during Jalapeno Eating Contest