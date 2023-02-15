Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A station wide email sent to the Laredo Police Department is under investigation.

According to the e-mail, the explicit contents names an employee of the Laredo Police Department.

The department is saying the contents of it falls under harassment.

Several members of the police department received that email.

As of Wednesday morning, authorities say there is now an internal investigation on the message and possibly criminal charges can come out of it.

“They are going to see where the email come from, if they do end up finding out who this person is maybe they can face charges,” said Laredo Police Department Public Information Officer Jose Espinoza.

“We don’t know where it came from, currently it’s an investigation that is being investigated. There’s not much we can say because it’s a criminal investigation going on.”

According to the police department, cyberbullying is bullying and harassment by using technology.

This includes trolling, mobbing, stalking, grooming or any form of abuse online.

To report cyberbullying you can call 1-800-273-8255.

