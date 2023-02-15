Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Laredoans apply for marriage licenses ahead of Valentine’s Day

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - It seems people started processing their marriage licenses early, so they would be ready to go on Valentine’s Day.

A person applying for a marriage license typically has to wait about three days before they can go before a judge to make their union official and they have 90 days to use it before it expires.

Officials with the Webb County Clerk said they’ve been busy the month of February so people could be ready for the 14th. ”As of right now, it’s 110 licenses that we’ve issued for the month, and it’s a little bit higher number than expected. Of course, we’re still missing some from today. We don’t have those numbers yet, but our highest date since February has been February 10, which was Friday. We issued about 23 licenses in just one day,” said Roberto Lopez the Webb County Deputy Clerk.

A marriage license costs $82 dollars. Both parties must be present when applying and both must have valid, undamaged IDs.

