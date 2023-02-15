Summer feeling

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning some haze in your morning commute with cloudy skies, cool in the low 60s.

Get ready for a summer day temperatures are expected to warm up into the upper 80s some reach 90 degrees.

Tonight mostly clear become partly cloudy a low of 58 with se wind 6 -11.

After midnight wind will pick up N16-26 gust as high as 33mph.

Thursday will feel different compared to Wednesday , partly sunny a high of 69 with windy conditions.

A combination of low relative humidity values and wind will be sufficient for Red flag conditions Thursday.

Youth parade evening hours will be cool in the 60s with cloudy skies wind speed should decrease.

Cooler air and partly sunny skies will keep daytime highs in the 50s for Friday.

Saturday morning cold in the 40s with cloudy skies then warming up as we head into the afternoon.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.